CWC'19: Twitter goes into tizzy as Rohit Sharma scores century against Pak

In the ongoing match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Manchester, Rohit Sharma scored a century to take the Men in Blue to a comfortable position in the clash.
As Sharma completed his ton, Twitter users couldn't control their excitement as congratulatory messages started pouring in for the ace batsman.
"Rohit Sharma what a player, brilliant 100, 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana," Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.
"Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don't know what lies ahead of you it's happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup, my mos of 2019 prediction from India @ImRo45," former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.
"Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It's extra special when it's #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019," Indian cricketer Suresh Raina posted on Twitter.
"Could watch @ImRo45 bat all day & I think I will ... #CWC19," former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted.
"100 for Rohit Sharma! His second in just three #CWC19 innings #CWC19 | #TeamIndia | #INDvPAK," official handle of Cricket World Cup tweeted.
"So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such gifted batsmen. This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup," Indian cricketer Ravi Ashwin tweeted.
"Well played brother man! A big match player. @ImRo45 #INDvPAK #CWC19," Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha tweeted.
"Another big one, what a player @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hitman!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK," former Indian cricketer RP Singh tweeted.
Sharma was finally dismissed for 140 by Pakistan's pacer Hassan Ali.
Pakistan had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first. KL Rahul and Sharma provided a solid start to the Men in blue as they stitched together a partnership of 136 runs.
As the time of filing this report, the game was halted due to rain and India had clocked a score of 305/4 in 46.4 over.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
