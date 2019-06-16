CWC'19: Twitter goes into tizzy as Rohit Sharma scores century against Pak

In the ongoing match between arch-rivals and in Manchester, scored a century to take the Men in Blue to a comfortable position in the clash.

As completed his ton, users couldn't control their excitement as congratulatory messages started pouring in for the ace batsman.

" what a player, brilliant 100, 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana," Indian tweeted.

"Chatting to at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don't know what lies ahead of you it's happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup, my mos of 2019 prediction from @ImRo45," former Indian tweeted.

"Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It's extra special when it's #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019," Indian posted on

"Could watch @ImRo45 bat all day & I think I will ... #CWC19," former England tweeted.

"100 for Rohit Sharma! His second in just three #CWC19 innings #CWC19 | #TeamIndia | #INDvPAK," official handle of World Cup tweeted.

"So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such gifted batsmen. This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup," Indian cricketer tweeted.

"Well played brother man! A big match @ImRo45 #INDvPAK #CWC19," Indian cricketer tweeted.

"Another big one, what a @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hitman!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK," former Indian cricketer RP Singh tweeted.

Sharma was finally dismissed for 140 by Pakistan's pacer

had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first. KL and Sharma provided a solid start to the Men in blue as they stitched together a partnership of 136 runs.

As the time of filing this report, the game was halted due to rain and had clocked a score of 305/4 in 46.4 over.

