Mahabharat, Ramayna are full of incidents of violence: Yechury

attacked the BJP for fragmenting the society for votes through its divisive policies.

The leader went on to brand religious epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as specimens of Hindu violence.

"Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even the Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a which engages in violence & we don't," he said.

"After the initial phases of election got over, they came back to the core agenda - Aboloition of Article 35A and 370, Construction of on the disputed sight, Uniform Civil Code and NRC. On the back of such issues, the decision to bring in Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to contest from after the third phase is a step taken based on hyping up the sentiments of the people," added Yechury.

Yechury recounted the non-violent traditions of the country citing the Mauryan empire's acceptance of the Buddhist philosophy. "The Mauryan empire accepted Buddhism after the Battle of Kalinga. Ashoka's edicts state that any one who attacks other communities, damages his own community. Our tradition is this and not the one propogated by BJP," said the

Yechury elaborated in detail the design and its genesis by recounting instances from history. "Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has himself said that has no relation with It is a political project. His slogan was 'Hinduize the Military and Militarize the Hindus'. He encouraged youth to join the military. This was the way how Hindus were organized into RSS. The person who got inspired by this philosophy was Balakrishna Shivram Moonje. He went to and got inspired by Mussolini. He came back and opened a military academy which inspired the later day Hindu nationalists," he said.

"So, it is a fallacy to say that Hindus can't engage in violence as historicity doesn't verify this claim. All the private armies that have been built in the name of moral policing are based on this philosophy," he contended.

Speaking on the BJP government's failings in the present regime, Yechury said, "according to the reports that have come in, there is not one institution left which the BJP is not using to propogate its political power. These attacks on the institution are not just limited to violating people's democratic rights. We fought against the emergency to save our democracy. This is a combined attack on our democratic setup."

"We don't get any answers on the promises made by the current government five years ago concerning our farmers. Loan waiver or a viable MSP are still elusive as they say that they don't have money for that purpose," he added. "However, they have the money to waive off the loans of big industrialists who are the friends of the government. They have waived off a loan of Rs 5,55,000 crore of the industrialists. On top of that, the industrialists have taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh crore which they are yet to return. Many of them have left the country and the government has no intention to pursue them," Yechury said.

Yechury also spoke on the funding process of the political parties, in particular, on BJP's use of electoral bonds. "They brought in electoral bonds which have made the funding process more opaque than ever. According to a recent submission of BJP to the Election Commission, close to 95% of the funds related to electoral bonds have gone to BJP's account," he said.

Yechury contended that BJP's narrative is that if has to fight against terrorism, one has to support PM Modi. "But the reality is that the fight against terrorism is a united effort otherwise we play to the tunes of the terrorists themselves," he said.

"If you take out the records of terrorist attack. In PM Modi's tenure, 626 terrorist attacks took place and 483 security personnel lost their lives. Ceasefire violations amounted to 5596 compared to 563 in the preceding five years. The number of civilians who died in PM Modi's tenure is 210 as compared to 12 in the preceding five years," he corroborated.

Finally, Yechury urged the public to vote for Digvijaya Singh and defeat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from

Four phases of election are over and three phases remain on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

