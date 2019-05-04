Cyclone Fani: PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 6, discusses situation with CM, Governor

As the cyclone, Fani wreaked havoc in on Friday leaving a trail of destruction behind it, discussed the situation with and and assured all support from the The PM will also visit on May 6 to 'take stock of the situation'.

"Spoke to Odisha CM Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts," tweeted

"Had a discussion with Odisha Ji on the situation in the state due to Cyclone Fani. Assured all possible help from the Centre to the sisters and brothers of Odisha, who are showing exemplary courage in the face of a natural disaster," said PM in a subsequent tweet.

Also, in the wake up of the fact that cyclone Fani reached West Bengal, PM held discussion with over the same.

"Spoke to Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji, the Governor of on the situation due to Cyclone Fani. Reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the cyclone. Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," he tweeted.

"Severe Cyclone FANI weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST of 4th May. To weaken into Deep Depression and move into by noon," tweeted

held a review meeting with senior officials on the destruction caused by Fani in the state last night. Patnaik said in the last 24 hours, over 12 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable districts to safer locations.

"Just now, I reviewed the cyclone situation with the and other senior officers. Our first priority is to evacuate people living in vulnerable areas, including kutcha houses. In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations and they are being taken care of in shelters. As we speak, Fani (pronounced Foni) is still passing through Odisha, and an assessment of damage will be possible only after it crosses the state," he said.

Patnaik said Puri, where the cyclone made landfall, has suffered the most amount of damage."Restoration of is a challenge. supply will be restored in Ganjam by tomorrow. Restoration of communication has been completed in Ganjam and Gajapati districts," he added.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Fani moved north-northeastwards at 20 kmph in the last six hours and weakened into a "severe6 cyclonic storm".

Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property.

