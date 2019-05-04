JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

MJ Akbar appears in court to record statement in defamation case
Business Standard

Akhilesh Yadav introduces 'baba' resembling Yogi Adityanath

ANI  |  Politics 

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday introduced a "baba," having apparent resemblance with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'baba' donned a saffron attire as Adityanath does and also had his head shaved in a similar fashion. However, his face is not visible. Baba can be seen accompanying Yadav in the pictures shared by latter on his twitter handle.

"We cannot bring fake God but we bring a 'baba' ji. He has left Gorakhpur and is telling truth about the government to everyone in the state," tweeted Yadav.

SP, BSP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 11:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU