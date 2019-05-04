Akhilesh Yadav introduces 'baba' resembling Yogi Adityanath

Former minister and (SP) Yadav on Saturday introduced a "baba," having apparent resemblance with Minister

The 'baba' donned a saffron attire as Adityanath does and also had his head shaved in a similar fashion. However, his face is not visible. Baba can be seen accompanying Yadav in the pictures shared by latter on his twitter handle.

"We cannot bring fake God but we bring a 'baba' ji. He has left Gorakhpur and is telling truth about the government to everyone in the state," tweeted Yadav.

SP, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the polls in as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three seats respectively in the state.

