Akhilesh Yadav introduces 'baba' resembling Yogi Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Two years of Yogi government a 'curse' for people: Akhilesh
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over hooch deaths in Uttar Pradesh
SP-BSP delegation to hand over memorandum to Ram Naik after Akhilesh Yadav stopped at airport
Adityanath, Akhilesh urge people to vote
SP-BJP face-off continues in Uttar Pradesh
-
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday introduced a "baba," having apparent resemblance with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The 'baba' donned a saffron attire as Adityanath does and also had his head shaved in a similar fashion. However, his face is not visible. Baba can be seen accompanying Yadav in the pictures shared by latter on his twitter handle.
"We cannot bring fake God but we bring a 'baba' ji. He has left Gorakhpur and is telling truth about the government to everyone in the state," tweeted Yadav.
SP, BSP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh as an alliance. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, BSP, SP, and RLD are contesting 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU