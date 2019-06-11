Cyclone Vayu: MHA issues detailed advisories to Gujarat, Diu

The on Tuesday issued detailed advisories to the government and the Diu administration, asking them to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life in the wake of impending Cyclone Vayu.

It advised them to carry out the evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas.

According to a statement, the and Diu administrations have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from the identified vulnerable areas starting early tomorrow morning.

The evacuated people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone/relief shelters. In consultation with the administrations, 39 NDRF teams are being positioned in and Diu for helping in evacuation, search, rescue and relief operations.

In addition, 34 teams of the have also been put on stand-by.

The advisories followed a high-level review meeting chaired by on Cyclone Vayu earlier in the day.

The also asked the administrations to ensure early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall. The landfall along the is likely on June 13.

The is regularly reviewing the situation and will take a review meeting tomorrow with the central ministries/agencies and the of Gujarat and Diu.

