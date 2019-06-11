JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Kevin Hart sued by woman for assault and battery after his security guard allegedly injured her

Slot allocation scam: Praful Patel appears before ED for second day of questioning
Business Standard

Cyclonic storm Vayu to cross Gujarat coast on Jun 13: IMD

ANI  |  General News 

A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Vayu and is likely hit the Gujarat coast by June 13, the India Meteorological Office (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to hit the coast in Gujarat between Porbandar and Veraval early 13th June morning speeding up to 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135-140 kmph," Deputy Director General Meteorology, Mumbai IMD, KS Hosalikar said.

In view of the warning of heavy downpour in parts of Gujarat, the state government has deployed NDRF personnel in and around coastal areas of Kutch and Saurashtra, reports said.

"Mumbai will also be affected by the cyclone but not that severely as it is likely to cross at a distance of 250-300 kms away from the Mumbai coast tomorrow early morning," Hosalikar said.

He said, "A cyclone warning has been issued in Mumbai for fishermen and people living near the coastline. Mumbai will see a weather change today and tomorrow due to the effect of the cyclonic formation."

The weather officer has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days while ports have been asked to flag danger signal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 11:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU