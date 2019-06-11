No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, and continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius.

However, the forecasting agency predicted that tomorrow (June 12), the capital will be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm.

Besides, the heatwave in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan and are also predicted.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heat wave in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu," the IMD stated in its all warning bulletin.

Gale winds speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph very likely to prevail over East-Central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea; 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, and south coasts, it added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)