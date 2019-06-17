JUST IN
Cyclonic Vayu lies centred over Northeast Arabian sea: IMD

Cyclonic Vayu lay centred over the Northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, about 280 km west-southwest of Naliya, 260 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 360 km west-southwest of Bhuj on Monday morning.

In a tweet, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered at 0530 hrs IST today over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood, about 280 Km west-southwest of Naliya, 260 Km west-southwest of Dwarka & 360 Km west-southwest of Bhuj."

The IMD had earlier said that cyclone Vayu was moving away from the Gujarat coast.The IMD director Jayant Sarkar also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

