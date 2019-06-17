Cyclonic Vayu lies centred over Northeast Arabian sea: IMD

Cyclonic Vayu lay centred over the and neighbourhood, about 280 km west-southwest of Naliya, 260 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 360 km west-southwest of Bhuj on Monday morning.

The IMD had earlier said that cyclone Vayu was moving away from the The IMD also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

