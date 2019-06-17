Mumbai police does it again, congratulates team India in its style

-
ALSO READ
Twitterati eager for India vs Pakistan clash, pray for clear skies
"Chacha Cricket" leaves for UK to support Pakistan cricket team at World Cup
Fans in Manchester confident of India's win over Pak, pray for rain to stay away
CWC'19: Memes galore as India thrash Pakistan
Over 10,000 fans join Eoin Morgan for World Cup Trophy Tour
-
Mumbai Police, known for their usage of quirky and smart one-liners, once again sent out a witty tweet congratulating team India post their win against Pakistan in an ICC World Cup match on Sunday.
Lauding the Men in Blue, Mumbai police posted a cryptic message aimed at encouraging people to follow traffic norms.
"Did not we tell you, following the signals always helps?" it wrote quoting an earlier tweet.
In a prior tweet, the police apparently suggest team India to play with full vigour against Pakistani team. "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do," the police had tweeted along with a picture of a green traffic signal. In India, a traffic signal with the green part lit is seen as a signal that it is safe to go
India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/BlYJQiMbGA
-- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2019
A number of social media user hailed the tweet for its aptness.
The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.
Mumbai police is quite active on social media and put posts, often witty in nature, aimed at spreading awareness on a range of issues including cybercrime, traffic rules etc.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU