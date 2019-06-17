Mumbai police does it again, congratulates team India in its style

Mumbai Police, known for their usage of quirky and smart one-liners, once again sent out a witty tweet congratulating team post their win against in an ICC match on Sunday.

Lauding the Men in Blue, posted a cryptic message aimed at encouraging people to follow traffic norms.

"Did not we tell you, following the signals always helps?" it wrote quoting an earlier tweet.

In a prior tweet, the police apparently suggest team to play with full vigour against Pakistani team. "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do," the police had tweeted along with a picture of a green traffic signal. In India, a traffic signal with the green part lit is seen as a signal that it is safe to go

India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/BlYJQiMbGA

-- (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2019

A number of user hailed the tweet for its aptness.

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed by 89 runs in an ICC match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

is quite active on and put posts, often witty in nature, aimed at spreading awareness on a range of issues including cybercrime, traffic rules etc.

