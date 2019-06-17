Mumbai police does it again, congratulates team India in its style

JUST IN
Mumbai Police, known for their usage of quirky and smart one-liners, once again sent out a witty tweet congratulating team India post their win against Pakistan in an ICC World Cup match on Sunday.

Lauding the Men in Blue, Mumbai police posted a cryptic message aimed at encouraging people to follow traffic norms.

"Did not we tell you, following the signals always helps?" it wrote quoting an earlier tweet.

In a prior tweet, the police apparently suggest team India to play with full vigour against Pakistani team. "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do," the police had tweeted along with a picture of a green traffic signal. In India, a traffic signal with the green part lit is seen as a signal that it is safe to go

India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/BlYJQiMbGA

-- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2019

A number of social media user hailed the tweet for its aptness.

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Mumbai police is quite active on social media and put posts, often witty in nature, aimed at spreading awareness on a range of issues including cybercrime, traffic rules etc.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 05:42 IST

