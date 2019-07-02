Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor celebrate 'three years of absolute magic'

'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara is full of adulation for his wife and Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor as they completed three years of their nuptials!

Sabara shared a picture with Trainor that has the two hugging each other tightly. Captioning the picture with a heartfelt message, Sabara called Trainor an 'incredible girlfriend, beautiful fiancee', and 'wife a husband could ever ask for.'

"3 years of absolute magic. You were the most incredible girlfriendYou were the most beautiful fiancee. You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for. Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day. I love you Meghan Trainor forever & always."

Trainor reciprocated the love in her Instagram posts where she shared a number of pictures of the two.

"My husband turned 27 on June 14th AND TODAY IS OUR 3 year anniversary from the day we met/started dating thank you for being the greatest friend/husband/puppy daddy there is. We adore you and love you forever and always. Thanks for changing all of our lives forever. I love you too much Daryl Sabara," Trainor captioned.

The couple tied the knot in December last year after Daryl proposed to the singer under a sparkling canopy of Christmas lights.

In an interview with People before their marriage, Trainor shared, "By month one, we were like, 'We're getting married and having two kids!' We kind of locked it down. I'm kind of obsessive like that. I guess [marriage] doesn't feel different except for the fact that everyone on the outside knows how we feel on the inside.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)