Lindsay Lohan posts naked selfie on 33rd birthday

Lindsay Lohan has turned 33 today. The American actor celebrated her birthday by sharing a naked selfie with her social media followers.

The selfie, shared on Instagram, features the 'Mean Girls' actor sitting on the floor, in front of a full-length mirror, wearing nothing but a few pieces of jewelry.

In the caption, Lohan added a pink bow and birthday cake Emoji.

The selfie was followed by another post in which the actor can be seen wearing just a white cotton shirt and paired with a white bikini bottom, showing off some dance moves.

According to a report by E Online, the Lohan also celebrated a pre-birthday dinner with her friends.

