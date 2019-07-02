Lesser known details about Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan's upcoming Africa Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to head to Africa with their newborn son Archie. According to a source, the visit is extra special for the couple since it was in Botswana, South Africa that the two fell in love in 2016.

"It's not only where Harry was able to spend time away from the public eye growing up -- and where [Princess] Diana made a difference -- but it's also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they're a family," the source revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being extra cautious in making sure that Archie remains safe and happy throughout the trip, considering this marks the little one's first foreign visit.

According to another source, the itinerary includes a stop in Malawi, Angola and South Africa.

The source also revealed that while the royal couple is excited about enjoying a little family vacation during the trip, "it's likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news of their Africa visit with a lengthy post on their Instagram account in June.

"TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries," the caption read.

The upcoming trip will be the couple's second royal tour. Their first tour took place in October 2018 during which they visited Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

