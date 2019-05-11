DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet proven to have beneficial effects on high may also reduce the risk of developing by almost half in people under 75 years, according to research.

The research was published in of Preventive Medicine.

The emphasises eating of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, poultry, fish, and while reducing consumption of salt, red meat, sweets, and sugar-sweetened beverages. It is similar to the diet but differs in recommending and excluding alcoholic beverages.

The observational study of more than 4,500 people showed that those individuals under 75 who most closely adhered to the had a significantly lower risk of developing than those whose eating habits were least in keeping with the diet.

"Only a few prior studies have examined the effects of the on the incidence of heart failure, and they have yielded conflicting results," said the study's lead author, Claudia L. Campos, Wake

"This research showed that following the DASH diet can reduce the risk of developing by almost half, which is better than any medicine," added Campos.

For the study, the researchers reviewed the cardiovascular records over 13 years of 4,478 men and women of multiple ethnicities from six the sites who were between ages 45 and 84 with no history of when they were enrolled in the Multi-Ethnic Study of between 2000 and 2002.

The assessment of their dietary habits was based on their responses to a 120-item questionnaire covering the serving size and frequency of consumption of specific foods and beverages.

Using this data, the study team divided the participants into five groups, each representing 20 per cent of the study population, based on how well (or poorly) their eating habits aligned with the DASH diet.

The risk of heart failure did not vary significantly by DASH compliance for the population as a whole, but it did for participants under 75, with those in the group with the highest DASH compliance group having an incidence rate 40 per cent lower than those in the lowest compliance group.

"Heart failure is a frequent cause of hospitalisation in older adults and is associated with substantial care costs, so identifying modifiable risk factors for heart failure is an important public goal," Campos said.

"This research provides a framework for further exploration of the DASH diet as an effective element in the primary

