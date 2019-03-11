Days after Pak drones were shot down, unidentified object seen in Rajasthan

-
Two days after Pakistani drones were shot down by India in Sri Ganganagar area, an unidentified object was found in a village in the area.
The object fell through the roof of a building in 3B village on Sunday.
Ismail Khan, CO (City) said, "We received information that some item came falling through the roof of a building here. We have informed the Army and the BSF. No injuries have been reported."
The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a drone which intruded in Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan.
The Army said that one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) intruded in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector around 7.30 pm on Saturday.
"The drone was engaged and brought down," the Army added.
The Army on Friday too shot at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector.
"The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace, "army sources said.
So far four Pakistani drones have been shot at by the Indian security forces since the Indian Air Force carried out air strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.
On March 4, the second drone was shot down in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan, while the first drone was shot down on the morning of February 26 after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of Gujarat.
