Days after Pak drones were shot down, unidentified object seen in Rajasthan

Two days after Pakistani drones were shot down by in area, an unidentified object was found in a village in the area.

The object fell through the roof of a building in 3B village on Sunday.

Ismail Khan, CO (City) said, "We received information that some item came falling through the roof of a building here. We have informed the and the No have been reported."

The Indian on Saturday shot down a drone which intruded in sector of

The said that one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) intruded in Rajasthan's sector around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

"The drone was engaged and brought down," the Army added.

The Army on Friday too shot at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector.

"The shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace, "army sources said.

So far four Pakistani drones have been shot at by the Indian security forces since the carried out air strike at the terror camp in Balakot in on February 26.

On March 4, the second drone was shot down in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan, while the first drone was shot down on the morning of February 26 after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)