Army shoots down drone trying to enter Indian airspace at Rajasthan border

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Army claims to have shot down Indian spy drone along LoC
Indian drone startups buckle up for increased competition, investments
Gatwick drone drama shows how unarmed UAVs can pose risk to life
Tharoor says Imran could be a 'wonderful face' for peace but on a condition
Adani Group inaugurates India's first drone building facility in Hyderabad
-
The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a drone which intruded in Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan.
The Army said that one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) intruded in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector around 7.30 pm on Saturday.
"The drone was engaged and brought down," the Army added.
This comes after the Army on Friday shot at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar sector.
"The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace," Army sources said.
This is the fourth Pakistani drone that has been shot at by the Indian security forces since the Indian Air Force carried out air strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.
On Monday, the second drone was shot down in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan, while the first drone was shot down on the morning of February 26 after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of Gujarat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU