Army shoots down drone trying to enter Indian airspace at Rajasthan border

The on Saturday shot down a drone which intruded in sector of

The said that one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) intruded in Rajasthan's sector around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

"The drone was engaged and brought down," the added.

This comes after the Army on Friday shot at a along the international border in Rajasthan's sector.

"The shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace," Army sources said.

This is the fourth that has been shot at by the Indian security forces since the carried out air strike at the terror camp in Balakot in on February 26.

On Monday, the second drone was shot down in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan, while the first drone was shot down on the morning of February 26 after it intruded Indian air space in Kutch district of