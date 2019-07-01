AYUSH, MeitY ministries to collaborate for digitisation of AYUSH sector

The ministries of Ayush and Electronics and Information Technology on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration in the digitisation of the AYUSH sector.

The Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY) agreed to advise and give technical support to the Ayush Ministry (MOA) for planning and development of AYUSH GRID Project, an MOA release said.

"In pursuance to the Health Policy 2017 and e-governance initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH aims to digitise the entire AYUSH leading to transformation in the field of health care delivery at all levels, in addition to greater research, education, delivery of various healthcare programmes and better drug regulations," it said.

According to the release, "On the occasion of the signing of the MOU, Secretary AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha briefed about the vision and utility of AYUSH GRID Project and stated that this will be beneficial for all stakeholders of AYUSH including citizens of the country and in turn, will help to achieve various and international goals in healthcare."

It said, "In his remarks, Secretary, MeitY Ajay Prakash Sawhney informed about the various MeitY led health initiatives such as e-Hospital, e-Aushadhi, e-Rakt Kosh, Online Registration System (ORS) and e-Shushrut for digitising the internal workflows and processes of hospitals enabling the efficient and online delivery of health care services across the country."

The release noted, "MeitY has also sponsored a number of R and D projects for the development of medical electronics devices and systems such as medical and imaging equipment, establishing a centre of excellence in medical electronics. MeitY has also launched an online information guide called Vikaspedia, a portal for the various social sectors including health and it offers information in 23 languages.

