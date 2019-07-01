JUST IN
Business Standard

WB: BSF apprehends cattle smugglers

ANI  |  General News 

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two cattle smugglers from the bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut here on Monday.

The security forces also recovered nine cattle heads from their possession.

The Indian cattle smugglers were apprehended in two special operations from the Guwahati Frontier.

The operations were carried out in bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut in West Bengal.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 20:32 IST

