Denver shooting suspects appear in court

Two teenagers suspected of opening fire and killing an 18-year-old in in suburban earlier this week, made their first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Neither of the two former students of the school, identified as Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, who were brought handcuffed to court, were formally charged, reported.

Eighteen-year-old was killed and eight others sustained injuries in the shooting that took place on Tuesday.

was quoted as saying that charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder will certainly be filed against the accused.

According to a law enforcement official, Erickson used two handguns from his parents to open fire. Both guns were purchased legally, the source said.

Erickson and McKinney are scheduled to appear separately in court on Friday afternoon.

However, Brauchler told reporters that prosecutors are still considering whether to try the 16-year-old suspect as an adult or not.

On Tuesday, Douglas had said the suspects "got deep inside the school" and opened fire at the students in two separate locations.

School authorities informed the police as soon as the incident unfolded, and students were immediately evacuated to a safer area.

The incident came within a month after marked shooting that left 12 students and a dead in 1999.

