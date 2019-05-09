Death toll mounts to 9 in Kabul attack

The Afghan authorities on Thursday confirmed that at least nine people lost their lives and 20 others are wounded after an attack on a US organisation's building here on May 8.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted Counterpart International's office in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, according to TOLOnews.
Afghan forces immediately responded to the attack, during which a huge explosion and gunfire could be heard by witnesses.
Law enforcement evacuated nearly 170 people from the building during the clearance operation. The siege lasted for almost 6 hours on Wednesday.
A number of nearby buildings were damaged in the attack in downtown Kabul.
Amongst the deceased, three are civilians, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.
The assault was condemned by the Afghan government, the United Nations and the US Embassy in Afghanistan.
As per officials, two attackers were killed by security forces, after which the siege ended at around 5:30 pm (local time).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU