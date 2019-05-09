Israel to rename city square after Donald Trump on July 4

A square in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah will be officially renamed after United States President Donald Trump on July 4, the city's mayor has said.
Earlier this week, Rami Greenberg said he has decided to name the square adjacent to the City Hall after Trump because of "his unqualified support for the State of Israel," the Times of Israel reported.
The mayor added that he will invite the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and other renown public figures to attend the renaming ceremony.
Last month, Netanyahu had said he would name a new community in the Golan Heights after the US President to thank him for recognising Israel's sovereignty over the area, which Israel captured from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981.
The United States became the first country to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel on March 25.
On April 23, in a video message posted on YouTube, Netanyahu had said, "After the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump."
On April 30, Israel's Foreign Affairs and Information Minister, Yisrael Katz said that a train stop in the Old City of Jerusalem would be named after Trump.
Katz tweeted, "Here, in the Old City of Jerusalem, we will build the Western Wall & Temple Mount train station. It will be named after @realDonaldTrump, who made history and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."
"The official announcement will take place on Israel's Independence Day," he added.
