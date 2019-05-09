Israel to rename city square after Donald Trump on July 4

A square in the central Israeli city of will be officially renamed after on July 4, the city's has said.

Earlier this week, said he has decided to name the square adjacent to the after Trump because of "his unqualified support for the State of Israel," of reported.

The added that he will invite the US to Israel, David Friedman, Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers, and other renown public figures to attend the renaming ceremony.

Last month, Netanyahu had said he would name a new community in the after the US to thank him for recognising Israel's sovereignty over the area, which captured from during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

The became the first country to recognise the as part of on March 25.

On April 23, in a video message posted on YouTube, Netanyahu had said, "After the holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the named after "

On April 30, Israel's Foreign Affairs and Information Minister, said that a train stop in the Old City of would be named after Trump.

Katz tweeted, "Here, in the Old City of Jerusalem, we will build the & train station. It will be named after @realDonaldTrump, who made history and recognised as the capital of Israel."

"The official announcement will take place on Israel's Independence Day," he added.

