Self-inspect your vehicle with HDFC ERGO's new #DIYMotorClaims Service

HDFC ERGO General Company, India's third-largest non-life provider in the private sector, announced the launch of the # service, a part of the Company's 'Jaldi Claim' services. This new service will enable customers to file their motor claims virtually for minor damages to their cars/two-wheelers by simply sharing photographs of the damages using HDFC ERGO's Portfolio Organiser (IPO) Mobile App.

In order to use the # service, the customer must opt for the self-survey option on HDFC ERGO's IPO app on their mobile phone or the HDFC ERGO website (www.hdfcergo.com) while intimating a claim. The customer will then be required to provide photographs of the damages to the vehicle along with necessary documents, which will be assessed by HDFC ERGO's central team. On approval from the central team, the customer will be given the option to opt for instant cash whereby, the approved amount is instantly credited to the customer's For customers not opting for instant cash, the claim amount is given basis the pre-approved assessment to the assigned workshop who can start repairs on the vehicle without any physical survey. This will help individuals file hassle-free claims for up to Rs 20,000 thus eliminating the need for a physical surveyor's inspection and reducing the time required to wait for the approval of the claim.

HDFC ERGO aims to integrate technological advancements with customer needs to innovate new products and services for them. The Company is the first in the sector to have launched a mobile application, the HDFC Portfolio Organiser (IPO) in 2012, which provides users with a plethora of features like locating garages and hospitals through geo-location and renewing policies. Furthermore, the Company has recently introduced new services under the 'Jaldi Claims' umbrella for all their products, like the overnight repairs motor repairs service - enabling customers to get their cars professionally repaired overnight and the #CamSurvey service - enabling faster claim settlement through the live streaming facility set up at network workshops.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)