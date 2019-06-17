Defeat to India was disappointing and disheartening, says Sarfaraz

on Monday said that his team's defeat at the hands of in match was disappointing and disheartening and admitted that the team was not doing well in all the three departments--batting, and fielding.

The end of a good partnership and the inability to back up led to his team's 89-run loss at Old Trafford, he said.

Zaman and had stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket, which placed in a comfortable position before Kuldeep Yadav clean bowled Babar for 48. The wicket of Babar led to a flurry of wickets and lost four wickets in a span of just 12 runs last night.

"It was definitely a very disappointing and disheartening defeat. We were going very well, especially if you talk about our batting. Once we lost the first wicket, and Baber had a good partnership and we said we just needed to stay at the crease. But then we lost too many wickets afterwards and that is why we lost," Sarfaraz said in a Pakistan Board (PCB) statement.

The rain interrupted Pakistan's innings after 35 overs. However, after almost 50 minutes, the match was curtailed to 40 overs and the run-chase was adjusted to 302 based on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Pakistan needed 136 runs off just 30 balls. and were left stranded on 46 and 20, respectively, and Pakistan fell short by 89 runs.

The poor show by Pakistan raised questions about the form of senior players including Sarfaraz, and However, the Pakistan said that the whole team is not performing well in all three departments.

"You cannot just talk about only the senior players, the whole team is not performing well in all three departments - batting, and fielding. If you look at this game, our batsmen made a good start and and Babar did really well but unfortunately we lost so many wickets - that was the turning point and why we lost," he said.

batsman Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock of 140 off 113 balls resulted in Pakistan slipping to ninth place with three points in standings so far with only one win and three losses in five matches.

The result of the match also helped build on its head-to-head record in against Pakistan, which now read 7-0 in favour of Men in Blue. Reflecting on the rivalry, Sarfaraz said that the matches against India are becoming one-sided.

"If you talk about World Cup matches, definitely. We have not won a World Cup game against them. And with the rivalry in general, in the 1990s Pakistan had the upper hand but India are definitely better at the moment and that is why they win more matches. Even in this game, we won a good toss but did not capitalise despite having a pitch with a bit of moisture in it," Ahmed said.

India will next take on on June 22 at the Rose Bowl, while Pakistan will meet on June 23 at the Lord's.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)