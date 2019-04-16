Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in hospital

Cutting across the party lines, on Tuesday paid a visit to in a hospital here, where the and senior was admitted after sustaining a head injury.

"Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics - great to see her practice it by example!" tweeted.

was hospitalised in on Monday after he sustained head injuries during the 'Thulabharam' ritual at a temple here.

Several other leaders also reached out with their well wishes to the leader, who was expected to file his nomination from the parliamentary constituency on April 14.

Tharoor posted on twitter his gratitude to CPI-M for his phone call and good wishes.

"Thanks @SitaramYechury for your phone call of support & good wishes! There's a battle to be won & at the level we are equally committed to winning it," Tharoor said in another tweet.

received six stitches on his head after the injury during the Thulabharam ritual on Vishu. The ritual is one, in which a person sits on a balance scale against a heap of offerings such as flowers and fruits, equal to the devotee's weight.

Tharoor was discharged from the hospital today.

"Relieved to announce that after a last-minute worry (which took an to resolve), the has discharged me after a full discussion in the Will have to be extra careful for a couple of days, but am returning to the campaign trail," he tweeted.

Polling in is set to take place on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

