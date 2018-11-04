In Chhattisgarh, Raj Babbar compares Naxals to revolutionaries

and member Raj Babbar, while commenting on the Naxal activity in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, said the "revolution" undertaken by them should be resolved through conversation.

Addressing a here on Sunday, Babbar said, "I only want to say that the people whose rights have been taken away, who are in misery, who are not being given their right worth, are laying their lives to get back their rights. However, usage of guns by either of the parties will not lead to any solution. A solution will only come out by addressing their problems and having a conversation with them."

"Decisions are not made with guns. We need to address their questions. With fear, sycophancy, greed, the people of a revolution cannot be stopped. This is my view and I have also shared it with my party," he added.

Responding to a question on whether Naxals are leading the revolution, Babbar said, "Naxal movement was started for the rights. For these rights, we need to sit with people. Some people have lost their way and we need to bring them back on the right path."

He also attacked for the 'unfortunate state of health services' in the state and said that despite a doctor being of the state, locals fail to get good public health facilities.

" is one such state where the himself is a doctor. People had a lot of hope from him and expected that at least public health facilities will become better. However, unfortunately, in a survey of 21 states, featured on 20th place. The situation here has become worse," Babbar asserted.

With just over a week for the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the battlefield has been set and political parties have blown the election bugle.

In the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, there are two phases of voting. In the first phase, voting will be held in 18 constituencies in the southern part of the state, while the second phase of elections will be held on November 20.

Counting of votes for both the phases will take place on December 11.

