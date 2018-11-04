TMC delegation meets kin of those killed in Tinsukhia

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by party leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday met the families of the five people who were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists.
The delegation included TMC Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha legislator Nadimul Haq and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mahua Moitra.
The deceased, identified as Ananta Namasudra, Abinash Namasudra, Subal Das, Dhanai Namasudra and Syamal Biswas from the Bengali community, were killed at around 7 pm on November 1 in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge.
State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had condemned the attack and directed law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against the culprits.
The ULFA is a separatist outfit operating in North-East India for the indigenous Assamese people. Their main aim is to establish a sovereign Assam with an armed struggle.
The central government had banned ULFA in 1990 citing it as a terrorist organisation, while the United States Department of State lists it under "other groups of concern.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
