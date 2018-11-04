Unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh seized in poll-bound Rajasthan

As part of its vigil against the illegal supply of money and other valuables ahead of elections, unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh, two kilograms of gold and two quintals of silver were seized by Police's (ATS).

The consignment was seized on Saturday night from Delhi-Ahmedabad Ashram Express at Ajmer, and stations.

Following a tip-off about the presence of hawala money in the parcels being loaded in trains, a team of the ATS in coordination with the (GRP) searched the luggage coaches and seized the consignment.

A GRP said, "We were monitoring the luggage loaded in the trains since few times. We received inputs from the ATS about the unaccounted cash and valuables items in Delhi-Ahmedabad Ashram Express. Hence, along with the ATS, we conducted a raid in the train."

is slated to go for polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11.

