Delhi: 28-year-old shot dead in broad daylight

A 28-year-old man was shot at by three unknown bike-borne assailants in Welcome area here on Sunday afternoon.

According to Delhi Police, as the victim was returning after showing a tenant his one-room accommodation, three assailants on a bike fired at him repeatedly.

The police is analysing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Further investigation in this regard is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)