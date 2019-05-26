C'garh: Naxal involved in killing BJP's Bhima Mandavi gunned down

A Naxal who was allegedly involved in the IED blast that killed BJP MLA Mandavi in April was gunned down by security forces on Sunday during an exchange of fire with (DRG) near forest area of Hiroli in district.

The deceased Naxal, identified as Guddi, a member of the Local Organisation Squad of Malangir Area Committee, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

A revolver with six rounds was also recovered from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "One Naxal has been killed in the exchange of fire with near forest area of Hiroli. He was an accused in BJP MLA Mandavi killing."

Guddi was reportedly involved in over 40 cases, including the death of Mandavi.

So far, four Naxals including Guddi have been killed by security forces for their involvement in Mandavi's assassination.

The BJP MLA's convoy was travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in when it came under attack by Naxals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)