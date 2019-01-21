Delhi BJP files defamation case against Kejriwal, other AAP leaders

BJP's unit on Monday filed a criminal defamation case against and other members of for allegedly blaming it for the deletion of names of lakhs of voters from the electoral roll in the capital.

Apart from Kejriwal, Member of Rajya Sabha Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA and have been named in the case. has filed the defamation suit in a court.

The court has accepted the plea and will hear the matter on February 5.

Kejriwal had alleged that the names of 30 lakh voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

"Not 40k. Total 30 lakh votes deleted. 4 lakh Baniyas, 8 lakh Muslims, 15 lakh and 3 lakh rest," Kejriwal had tweeted on December 6 last year.

While contending that the matter of adding or removing voters from the electoral rolls is the Elections Commission's responsibility and not of any political party, the stated that the allegations by the AAP are "unfortunate and false.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)