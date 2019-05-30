Delhi BJP's website hacked

The website of BJP's Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday.

The term 'BJP' under the menu bar of the website was changed to 'beef.'

'About BJP' was changed to 'about beef,' 'BJP items' to 'beef items' and 'BJP leadership' to 'beef leadership.'

The homepage of the website displayed an image of beef fry, below which the hacker, identified as Shadow_V1P3R, posted a recipe of the dish.

The rest of the contents of the navigation menu and the website remained untouched.

