Delhi BJP's website hacked

-
ALSO READ
Vijender Gupta files police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal
AAP adoption of recommendations of 5th Finance Commission will cripple local bodies: Gupta
Delhi assembly to witness opposition protest
Kejriwal, Vijender Gupta in war of words over deletion of voters' names in Delhi
Delhi BJP lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal's controversial tweet, says it is a violation of poll code
-
The website of BJP's Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday.
The term 'BJP' under the menu bar of the website was changed to 'beef.'
'About BJP' was changed to 'about beef,' 'BJP items' to 'beef items' and 'BJP leadership' to 'beef leadership.'
The homepage of the website displayed an image of beef fry, below which the hacker, identified as Shadow_V1P3R, posted a recipe of the dish.
The rest of the contents of the navigation menu and the website remained untouched.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU