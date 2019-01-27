JUST IN
News

Delhi: Body of 6-year-old girl found in sack

ANI  |  General News 

Body of a six-year-old girl was found in a gunny bag on Sunday in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the national capital.

The girl was apparently missing since yesterday evening. The girl's body was first noticed by a passerby who immediately informed the police.

A case has been registered and the police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 10:33 IST

