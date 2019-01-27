Diesel prices up by 10 paise, petrol remains unchanged

There was a marginal hike in diesel prices on Sunday while petrol prices remained unchanged in the capital and

In Delhi, diesel prices went up by 10 paise, costing at 66 per litre now. Petrol is sold at 71.27 per litre, it was last increased on Tuesday by 13 paise per litre, according to data from the website.

Petrol and diesel prices in are the cheapest among all metropolitan cities.

In Mumbai, people will have to shell out 76.90 per litre for petrol. Diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre in the city.

In October, petrol prices had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in and Rs 91.34 in Diesel went up to Rs 75.45 a litre in October in the capital and Rs 80.10 in

At present, all the companies of the country revise the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, in accordance with the international and rupee-dollar.

