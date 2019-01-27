Former Kerala cop questions Padma Award to Nambi Narayanan

Former Kerala DGP, T P Senkumar has questioned the Government's decision to confer the Padma award on Nambi Narayanan, asking for an explanation of his contributions to the country.

"The appointed a committee to find out what happened in ISRO. How can they award him before the findings come out?" Senkumar has said.

"The persons who have sponsored and awarded to should explain what his contribution to the country was," he said.

The former DGP said while he was investigating the scientist, there were about 4000 people from ISRO, who did not respond positively when asked about Narayan.

"Once I had asked former ISRO Chief G Madhavan Nair what had contributed? The people who have sponsored and awarded Padma to have the responsibility to explain the contribution of an under average who had applied for voluntary retirement in 1994," Narayan said.

He further said that the honour should be conferred on the only after the completion of the probe against him.

"I would appreciate if he is conferred with even Bharat Ratna after the committee probe is completed and his innocence is proven. I will write it in my book in detail," the former Kerala DGP said.

Former Narayanan was arrested in an alleged espionage case in November 1994. The scientist was reportedly accused of selling vital Indian to The had, however, cleared him of spying charges and termed his arrest as "needless" and "unnecessary."

Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, Mohanlal, veteran (posthumous), Indian mountaineer and Hukmdev have been selected for award.

