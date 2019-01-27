Ramdev appeals for Bharat Ratna for sanyasis

Yog Guru has appealed to the Centre to confer the highest civilian decoration, the to a 'sanyasi' or saint next year.

Speaking to media here on the occasion of the 70th on Saturday, said: "It is very unfortunate that in the last 70 years, not even one has been awarded the Ratna, be it Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati, Swami Vivekananda ji or Shivakumara Swami. I request the Centre to grant to a in the next year."

The is the highest civilian award accorded in

This year, former Pranab Mukherjee, late Bhupen Hazarika, and late were the recipients of the coveted honour.

A number of politicos in Karnataka, including former and deputy G Parameshwara had raised a demand for late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami to be granted a Bharat Ratna.

Shivakumara Swami breathed his last at 11.44 am on Monday. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)