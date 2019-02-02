Delhi court extends Gautam Khaitan's remand custody

-
A Delhi court on Saturday granted further six days remand custody of Gautam Khaitan to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a black money and money laundering case.
Khaitan, the lawyer accused in the AgustaWestland case, was arrested by the ED in a fresh case in connection with black money and money laundering.
Khaitan's counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey raised questions on the arrest and claimed that he was being interrogated in an "inhuman" way by the ED.
"They are not providing any comfort to Gautam Khaitan. They are interrogating him in a very inhuman way. The court today took cognizance in the matter and asked the ED to provide Khaitan comfort while interrogating," Dubey told media.
A few weeks back, the Income Tax Department sleuths raided offices and various other properties in Delhi-NCR belonging to Khaitan.
The IT department claims to have gathered evidence against Khaitan for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other Defence deals too, besides AgustaWestland during the UPA tenure.
On the recommendation of the I-T Department, the ED had registered a case against him under the Black Money Act.
