Delhi court extends Gautam Khaitan's remand custody

A court on Saturday granted further six days custody of to the (ED) in a black money and case.

Khaitan, the accused in the case, was arrested by the ED in a fresh case in connection with black money and

Khaitan's raised questions on the arrest and claimed that he was being interrogated in an "inhuman" way by the ED.

"They are not providing any comfort to They are interrogating him in a very inhuman way. The court today took cognizance in the matter and asked the ED to provide Khaitan comfort while interrogating," Dubey told media.

A few weeks back, the sleuths raided offices and various other properties in Delhi- belonging to Khaitan.

The IT department claims to have gathered evidence against Khaitan for allegedly receiving kickbacks in other Defence deals too, besides during the UPA tenure.

On the recommendation of the I-T Department, the ED had registered a case against him under the Black Money Act.

