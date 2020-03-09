Delhi court sends couple arrested for links with ISIS to police custody

A on Sunday sent the couple who were arrested for alleged links to the Khorasan Module of and for inciting Muslims against new to remand till March 17.

The couple -- Jahanjeb Sami (36) and Hina Bashir Beg (39) -- were arrested yesterday.According to police, the two accused were members of the banned terrorist outfit and were propagating its ideology of hatred against non-Muslims, instigating violence and also inciting Muslims against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Officials said that four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard-disc, and other incriminating material were seized from their house.

"Upon interrogation, it has been found that they have created several anonymous IDs on several social media platforms and propagating the ideology of banned outfit and circulating material against CAA," officials said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.