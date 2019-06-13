Delhi: Criminal with 12 cases held

-
A criminal wanted in 12 cases has been arrested following an encounter with police in Netaji Subhash Place area here on Monday night, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West Delhi) Vijayanta Arya told ANI, "Shrikant sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. A girl who was present with the criminal last night during the police encounter and had fled the spot. However, she has been arrested later from Shakurpur area.
"They committed two loots last night as well and the looted possessions have been recovered from her," he said.
More details are awaited in this regard.
