JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Cyclone Vayu to pass Gujarat coastal region in afternoon, govt on alert: Revenue Secretary
Business Standard

Delhi: Criminal with 12 cases held

ANI  |  General News 

A criminal wanted in 12 cases has been arrested following an encounter with police in Netaji Subhash Place area here on Monday night, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West Delhi) Vijayanta Arya told ANI, "Shrikant sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. A girl who was present with the criminal last night during the police encounter and had fled the spot. However, she has been arrested later from Shakurpur area.

"They committed two loots last night as well and the looted possessions have been recovered from her," he said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU