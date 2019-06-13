Bihar: Rift in LJP, disgruntled members form own outfit

In a jolt to (LJP) headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, a general secretary of the party on Thursday decided to part ways and announced the formation of a new party.

Dr. Satyanand Sharma, who held the post of General Secretary in LJP, on Thursday issued a statement claiming that he along with over hundred of members have decided to leave the party and form a new outfit with the name (Secular).

Sharma and another of the party, Chandra Kapoor, accused the of indulging in dynastic and ignoring the interests of loyal party workers.

In the recently-concluded elections, had contested six seats in as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and have won on all of them. Ramvilas Paswan's brother won the from Samastipur constituency whereas Ramvilas's son was re-elected from the Jamui ( reserved) seat for the second time. LJP did not contest these elections and is eyeing a Rajyasabha seat.

