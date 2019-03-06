Delhi Dy CM Sisodia writes to LG on guest teachers' issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal claiming that the "entire Government school system is on the verge of collapse" due to his "inaction" and informed him about an emergency cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "consider and approve a policy" in this regard.

In his March 5 letter, Sisodia said appointment of teachers, hiring them or creating new posts is under the Central Government and termed it "the misinterpretation of constitutional scheme of governance."

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds charge of education, has also expressed his disappointment over alleged non-consultation with him on issues relating to the education system.

"You have not bothered even once to think how the Education Minister will run the Education system if he is not consulted on a matter as important and basic as the availability of teachers in schools. The immediate consequence is that while exams are going on in schools, I, the Education Minister does not know how many teachers will turn up in school tomorrow," argued Sisodia in his letter.

Deputy CM Sisodia has also claimed that as many as 22,000 guest teachers are on the streets and the schools are functioning without them since the beginning of March.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 10:24 IST

