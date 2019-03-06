Delhi Dy CM Sisodia writes to LG on guest teachers' issue

Deputy of has written to Baijal claiming that the "entire Government school system is on the verge of collapse" due to his "inaction" and informed him about an emergency cabinet meeting convened by to "consider and approve a policy" in this regard.

In his March 5 letter, Sisodia said appointment of teachers, hiring them or creating new posts is under the and termed it "the misinterpretation of constitutional scheme of governance."

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds charge of education, has also expressed his disappointment over alleged non-consultation with him on issues relating to the system.

"You have not bothered even once to think how the Minister will run the system if he is not consulted on a matter as important and basic as the availability of teachers in schools. The immediate consequence is that while exams are going on in schools, I, the does not know how many teachers will turn up in school tomorrow," argued Sisodia in his letter.

Deputy CM Sisodia has also claimed that as many as 22,000 guest teachers are on the streets and the schools are functioning without them since the beginning of March.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)