JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Hyderabad: IS sympathiser arrested in NIA raid, taken to custody

Cong affixed terror word with Hindus but did not respond to 26/11 Mumbai attack: Modi
Business Standard

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh

ANI  |  Politics 

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market here on Saturday.

The blaze reportedly broke out in two mobile repair shops, which were operating from the basement of the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes after 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in the early morning hours of February 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU