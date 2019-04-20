Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Market here on Saturday.

The blaze reportedly broke out in two mobile repair shops, which were operating from the basement of the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes after 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in in in the early morning hours of February 12.

