Delhi govt increases annual family income criteria for vocational training scheme

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the Social Welfare Department's proposal to enhance the annual family income criteria by Rs 2 lakh under the scheme of imparting vocational training to SC, ST, OBC, minorities and physically handicapped persons.

"The cabinet approved the Social Welfare Department's proposal for the enhancement in annual family income criteria from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh under the scheme of imparting vocational training being implemented by the corporation DSFDC," said a release of the Chief Minister's Office.

The government cited the higher cost of living in Delhi as a reason behind the decision.

"With the passage of time, it has been felt that the Corporation was unable to sponsor sufficient number of students to these two training institutes mainly because of the lower family income criteria," the release read.

"The Committee with regard to vocational Training Scheme suggested that the Annual Family Income should be raised from existing Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000. It stated that as per latest Notification of Delhi Government, highest minimum wages is Rs 17,916 per month that means Rs 1,14,992 per year," it said.

The DSFDC has been implementing a scheme of imparting job oriented vocational courses to the persons belonging to the target groups like SC/ST/OBC/Minorities to develop their skills and knowledge in a particular trade with a view to make them self reliant for wage employment as well as self employment.

