Hema Malini meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses Mathura's development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the development work in her Lok Sabha constituency.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at Lok Bhawan here.

"I had come to discuss Mathura's development," Hema Malini told reporters after meeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Hema Malini, who won from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, retained her seat in the recent parliamentary elections. The actress-turned-politician defeated her nearest rival candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD, with a margin of 2,93,471 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)