Delhi govt. raises prize money for Asiad medal winners

government on Tuesday increased the prize money for the state players who brought glory to the nation by clinching medals at the recently-concluded 18th edition of

The announcement was made by the during the felicitation ceremony organized in the honour of the players.

While prize money of gold -medalists has been raised from 20 lakhs to 1 crore, silver medalists will now be entitled to an amount of 75 lakhs instead of 14 lakhs.

The bronze medal winners also got a raise from existing 10 lakhs to 50 lakhs.

He further stated that the government would also arrange employment for the medal winners.

"We have raised reward amount for winners of #AsianGames.Reward for gold medalists raised from Rs.20 lakhs to Rs.1 Crore, for silver medalists from Rs.14 lakhs to Rs.75 lakhs, for bronze medalists from Rs.10 lakhs to Rs.50 lakhs," Kejriwal said.

"Also, we will arrange employment for them," he added.

Kejriwal further assured the athletes that the government would work towards providing the players with proper training facilities and other required services.

