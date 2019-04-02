Delhi HC permits Moin Qureshi case witness Pradeep Koneru to travel abroad

The High Court on Tuesday allowed Pradeep Koneru, a witness in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case on allegations of and extortion against former CBI Chief AP Singh and middleman Moin Qureshi, to travel abroad.

A single-judge bench of the High Court presided by Justice while allowing Koneru to travel abroad said that he will cooperate and abide by the terms and conditions, failing to do which his Rs 6 crore worth fixed deposit could stand forfeited.

The bench further directed the witness to inform the investigation agencies one week prior to his visit, share his contact details and avoid extending his trip for more than two weeks. He will also be required to share his with the agencies.

An order copy of the same has also been sent to the (FRRO).

On February 5, the court had directed CBI to not take any coercive action against Koneru while it also asked the to cooperate in the CBI investigation as and when needed.

In August last year, CBI teams from had raided the Hyderabad-based house of Koneru to gather evidence in a case involving and former CBI

It was alleged that Koneru had taken help from the controversial meat exporter to get help in favour of his two family members accused in the Emaar case probed by CBI's unit.

