Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar Council president

The (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Bar Council Darwesh Singh

"We stand solidly in support of our brothers and sisters of the Bar in this tragic hour and share their grief," DHCBA said.

The association also conveyed its condolences to the members of the bereaved family and also to the entire legal fraternity.

The DHCBA appealed to the government to investigate the case expeditiously to ensure the severest punishment is awarded to the guilty persons.

had been elected as Council on Sunday.

On Wednesday, was sitting in a lawyer's chamber at the Agra Civil Courts her came in and shot her dead. He pumped three bullets into Yadav's and chest and then shot himself in the too.

Sharma was admitted to Hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition where he succumbed later.

Following the incident, the has upgraded security arrangements in all courts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)