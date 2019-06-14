No response yet from CM : WB Governor Tripathi on ongoing doctors strike

Amidst the ongoing protest by the medical fraternity in Kolkata, Governor said he had called to discuss the matter but has not yet received a response from her.

"I have tried to contact the Chief Minister, I have called her, till this moment there is no response from her, if she calls on me then we will discuss the matter. I have called her, let her come," said

The protest by the medical fraternity against the assault on intern doctors in Kolkata spiralled throughout the country with doctors from several states showing their solidarity even as the sought a central law to check violence against doctors.

The IMA also issued a call for shutting of across hospitals in the country on June 17 to express their protest, which began on June 10 after two interns were assaulted by a mob in NRS college in Kolkata.

From to and to Madurai, the doctors took to the streets to register their protest.

Doctors at in were seen carrying out their duty wearing black armbands on Friday as a mark of protest over violence against doctors in

"This is not a work boycott. The patients are getting their treatment. We are only trying to register our protest against such violence. Even (IMA) has condemned the incident in West Bengal," Dr told ANI.

Doctors from various medical institutions in Telangana too joined the nationwide protest demanding justice and protection to them in the wake of the recent assault on doctors in Kolkata.

Doctors of NIMS gathered on the road in sympathy with the striking doctors of Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, a doctor said "We demand justice for what has happened with the junior doctors in West Bengal. If doctors are not safe then how come patients will be safe. All we need is safety for the saviours."

Doctors at and in New Delhi too joined the protest.

Doctors at on Friday shut in solidarity with the striking West Bengal medicos, who are protesting against violence against some doctors in Kolkata.

The doctors of Delhi meanwhile halted leading to inconvenience to thousands of patients. The Resident Doctors' Association, also took out a protest march in the morning.

of Resident Doctors (MARD) joined the nationwide protest on Friday to demand protection for doctors.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Chaudhary, of at Scion hospital, said: "The incident was clearly a targeted assault. This has now become a law and order issue. We express solidarity to the seriously injured doctors. We will abstain from providing our from 8 am to 5 pm today, but at the same time we will make sure to inform the administration so that treatment (OPD), Operation Theatres (OT) and wards keep running."

The (IMA) on Friday called for a nationwide withdrawal of including OPDs on June 17 to protest against the assault on doctors. It also called for formulation of a Central law to ensure the protection of doctors in Hospitals against violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)