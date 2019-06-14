Rajnath meets top Army Commanders, lauds 'exceptional professionalism' of force

Defence met the top Commanders along with and here on Friday.

All the in Chiefs (GOC-in-C) of the seven Commands were present during the meeting.

This is in line with a series of meetings he has presided over after taking over as the Defence

Singh complimented the for ensuring the highest level of professionalism, continuous readiness against external and internal challenges and their role in nation building, a defence ministry release said.

"It is a matter of great pride that is ready for the full spectrum of challenges and it will be ensured that their capabilities keep getting continuously enhanced," Singh was quoted as saying.

Emphasising on the jointmanship of the Indian Armed Forces, the said that it will be a key area and due endeavours towards the same will be ensured.

" will remain fully committed to speedily enhance the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces. Ensuring high morale and motivation of all ranks will be the priority," he said while wishing them "all present success and glory."

On its part, the Army will be expecting that the projects of infantry modernisation including the procurement of sniper rifles, Light Machine Guns, Bullet Proof Jackets, Ballistic Helmets, and Assault Rifles are expedited.

Several of these pieces of equipment were bought during the first term NDA government in limited numbers.

The Minister will also be required to take a call on the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) project which has failed to take off so far.

Earlier in the day, the Minister met DRDO scientists and reviewed its ongoing projects.

