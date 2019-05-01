Delhi High Court issues notice to Jet Airways

The on Wednesday issued a notice to regarding a plea seeking a full refund of the airfare to the passengers who were affected by the suspension of the airline's service.

The bench led by and Justice also sought a reply from of Civil (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil in this regard.

The plea was filed by Shashank on behalf of petitioner It sought prompt resolution to all the affected passengers by a full refund of the amount in respect of their booked air ticket or accommodation in other flights.

Jet Airways, on April 17, cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily, after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the

July 16 has been set as the next date for hearing in the court.

