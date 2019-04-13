Delhi: IT dept seizes Rs 17 lakh unaccounted cash from Rohini-based civil contractor

The on Saturday allegedly seized Rs 17 lakh unaccounted cash from a in New

According to IT sources, the IT department received the information after the police intercepted a Fortuner car on Friday and confiscated the said amount from the contractor,

The car was handed over to the IT department.

The money was seized after the failed to provide a satisfactory explanation during the IT investigation.

As stipulated by the model code of conduct, which came into effect on March 10, individuals are not allowed to carry more than RS 10 Lakh or bullion weighing 1 Kg or more in their possession.

