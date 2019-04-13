Cong siding with 'tukde tukde' gang: BJP

The BJP on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the over its promise of removing the law mentioned in its manifesto, accusing the grand old party of siding with the "tukde tukde gang" referring to the Opposition's unity which is seeking to dethrone the BJP government from power.

"The is with the tukde tukde gang. They are making their point of view absolutely clear. Anybody who wants to break into different pieces and celebrate that, should there be a law or not? They are on the side with the tukde tukde gang," told reporters here.

"Anything which harms the integrity of this country, we will take strong steps," she added.

The released its manifesto on April 2, in which it promised to remove the law to give a "fillip to freedom of expression" in the country if the party was voted to power.

The provision for sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code says, "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

Since then, the BJP has attacked the Congress over the issue, questioning the motive of the proposal.

On Friday, not only slammed the Congress for it, but he also said that BJP will make it even more stringent if it came to power again.

Addressing an election rally in Botad in Gujarat, Singh had said, "If someone tries to break India, should they be forgiven? They say they will end the sedition law, to whom are they giving a signal? If our government comes to power, we will make the even more stringent."

A complaint has been filed against Congress in for promising to scrap the law. filed the complaint in the court of the and said that it will come up for hearing on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)